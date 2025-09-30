WWE had an emphatic episode of Monday Night Raw on September 29 and the proceedings of the show are a very crucial one leading up to WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The WWE Monday Night Raw episode was held at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina and the biggest highlight of the show was the return of Roman Reigns. The 'OTC' was seen for the first time since being taken out by the Vision at Clash in Paris 2025 and he came out to help the Usos against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Plus, Dominik Mysterio found a way out to cheat his way to defeating Rusev and retaining his WWE Intercontinental title. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer had a backstage segment before their Crown Jewel Championship match at Crown Jewel. Also, Asuka misted Iyo Sky this time and the latter will team with Rhea Ripley against the Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel 2025. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Monday Night Raw Highlights of September 29

