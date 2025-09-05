Amazon has completed Axio acquisition to enhance digital lending in India. In a blog post on September 4, 2025, Amazon has announced the completion of its acquisition of Axio (formerly Capital Float), a leading digital lending and checkout finance provider in India. It follows regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The move marks a major step in Amazon's plan to grow its financial services in the country. The acquisition aims to support more customers with better access to credit and digital payment solutions. Amazon highlighted the gap in credit access in India. Mahendra Nerurkar, Vice President, Payments at Amazon India said, "With only 1 in 6 Indian customers having access to checkout financing, growing access to credit is a fundamental priority for Amazon." Amazon said,"With regulatory approval secured, Amazon deepens its commitment to delivering transparent and innovative credit experiences." What Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Other Tech Titans Told Donald Trump at White House Dinner (Videos).

Amazon Completes Axio Acquisition

Amazon has completed the acquisition of Axio, a Bengaluru-based digital lending and non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, for an undisclosed amount reportedly around $200 million. This acquisition gives Amazon access to a direct lending license in India, allowing it to… pic.twitter.com/gNx5ZfjHmq — Roy (@Subhajit__Roy) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)