Amazon has released Nova Act, a new computer-use AI model that helps build reliable AI agents that use browsers. In terms of benchmarks, it outperformed Claude Sonnet 3.7 and OpenAI CUA on the web browser tasks. The company announced, "With our new model, compose robust steps into complex workflows; handle everything from bookings to QA testing. Getting started takes just 3 lines of code." OpenAI To Launch Next Powerful Open-Weight Language Model Since GPT-2, CEO Sam Altman Hints at AI Model’s Reasoning Capabilities, Launching in Coming Months.

Amazon Nova Act Launched for Browser-Based Tasks

— Amazon Science (@AmazonScience) March 31, 2025

