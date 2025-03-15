Anthropic has introduced several updates to the API that allow developers to boost throughput and lower token usage with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. These improvements in Anthropic API include cache-aware rate limits, easier prompt caching, and efficient use of tokens. Collectively, these updates will enable users to handle more requests within their current rate limits. It will also reduce costs, all with minimal changes to their existing code. Prompt caching allows developers to save and reuse commonly accessed context between API calls. Users can optimise prompt caching to enhance throughput and make better use of their existing rate limits. Additionally, Claude is already able to interact with external client-side tools and functions. The update will allow you to provide Claude with your own custom tools to perform tasks such as extracting structured data from unstructured text or automating simple tasks through APIs. OpenAI’s o1 and o3-Mini Models Now Offer Python-Powered Data Analysis in ChatGPT.

Anthropic API Update

We've made several updates to the Anthropic API that help developers process more requests and reduce token usage with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. pic.twitter.com/eKB9J5mA3H — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)