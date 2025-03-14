OpenAI has upgraded its AI models by integrating Python-powered data analysis capabilities through its advanced models, o1 and o3-mini. The integration will allow users of OpenAI o1 and o3-mini to perform various tasks in ChatGPT. Users can now run regressions on test data, visualise complex business metrics, and conduct scenario-based simulations. These features are expected to simplify data analysis processes by making them accessible to its AI models. OpenAI Rolls Out ‘Work With Apps on macOS’ for All Users, ChatGPT Can Read and Edit Content in Coding Apps.

OpenAI o1 and o3 Mini Now Offer Python-Powered Data Analysis in ChatGPT

