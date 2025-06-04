Anthropic AI has rolled out 'Research and Integration' features for Claude Pro users. The Integration announced by Anthropic allows the users to connect apps and tools to Claude. On the other hand, the Research capability of Claude comes with an advanced mode, which helps the users search the web, Google Workplace and Integrations. OpenAI Releases ChatGPT Memory Improvements for Free Users and Announces Codex Updates for ChatGPT Users.

Anthropic Claude Pro Gets 'Research and Integrations'

Today we're announcing Integrations, a new way to connect your apps and tools to Claude. We're also expanding Claude's Research capabilities with an advanced mode that searches the web, your Google Workspace, and now your Integrations too. pic.twitter.com/zSvPBZYq43 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)