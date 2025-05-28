Anthropic AI launched voice mode for its Claude mobile app, allowing the users to get spoken responses. However, the new Claude voice mode was introduced as a beta and is available in English. In the upcoming weeks, the company will likely launch the final version with support of multiple languages. Anthropic AI also introduced web searches to its Claude apps for free accounts. WhatsApp iPad App: Meta-Owned Platform Launches Dedicated Application for Apple iPad Users Offering Full-View and Multitasking Features, Available to App Store.

Anthropic Claude Free Version Gets Web Search Feature

Web search on Claude is now finally available to free accounts! https://t.co/3EGWIQS63E pic.twitter.com/dRUg1zocJY — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 27, 2025

Anthropic Claude Gets Voice Mode as Beta in English

BREAKING 🚨: Voice Mode is rolling out to Claude mobile apps in beta! https://t.co/4jrVkGNUoN pic.twitter.com/hxVjgym463 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 27, 2025

