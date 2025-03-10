Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has criticised Apple for its approach related to its product launches and delays. He said that the company had a 'go big or go home' problem, which affected its products like the car, Vision Pro and Apple intelligence. Apple cancelled its car project last year and shifted its resources to work on AI, i.e. Apple Intelligence, which also faced delays. Mark Gurman also highlighted that Apple Vision Pro could have been marketed as a developer device, but the company chose the "full on consumer path". This comes after Apple delayed AI-powered 'personlised' Siri to 2026. TikTok Buyout: Donald Trump in Conversation With 4 Groups Interested in Buying ByteDance-Owned Short Video Platform, Says ‘A Lot of People Want It’.

Apple Has Problem of "Go Big or Go Home"

Clearly Apple has a “go big or go home” problem. 1) Car: necessitating full autonomy from nearly the beginning plagued it. 2) Vision Pro: could have marketed it as a developer device, chose full on consumer push 3) Marketing Apple Intelligence heavily despite vaporware risks https://t.co/Cd5omQtouE — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 10, 2025

