Apple Glowtime event is set to be livestreamed on September 9 (today) at 10:30 PM IST. The event will cover the launch of the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Intelligence, iOS 18, Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. Out of these, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, Apple Watch Series 10 would be "main watch news". He posted on X highlighting the upcoming features of the smartwatches, including larger screens, slimmer bezels, and sleep apnea detection. Mark Gurman said that the "blood pressure" feature would be delayed and not announced in 2024. Huawei Mate XT Launch: Pre-Orders for World’s First Triple Fold Smartphone Cross 2.7 Million in China Ahead of iPhone 16 Glowtime Launch Event.

Apple Watch Series 10 To Be Main Watch News at Glowtime Event

I expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to be the main watch news tomorrow. The focus: sleep apnea detection, larger screens/slimmer bezels. As I indicated last week, blood pressure is delayed and not coming this year. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)