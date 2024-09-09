Beijing, September 9: Ahead of the Apple Glowtime event on September 9, 2024 (today), the Chinese smartphone company Huawei has started accepting pre-order requests on its website for its upcoming "triple-fold" smartphone, Huawei Mate XT. Huawei's tri-fold smartphone has been in development for quite some time. Huawei's new smartphone will let people experience three "z"-shaped folds.

Huawei has thus far received nearly 2.7 million pre-orders from customers for its new Huawei Mate XT foldable smartphone coming in China. This is achieved before the global launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series. The triple-fold smartphone from Huawei is said to dim the "glow" of the Apple smartphone with its launch. Since the foldable market has grown due to people's interest in trying out new technology, Huawei has joined other companies like Samsung, TECNO and Google to introduce its foldable marvel. Apple Glowtime Event: Tech Giant Likely To Delay Genmoji and Image-Generation Tools on Apple Intelligence for iPhone 16 Series Until iOS 18.2; Check Details.

Huawei Mate XT Smartphone Details Ahead of Launch

Hauwei's three-fold smartphone is making waves in the smartphone market due to its use of a "z-shape" fold. Despite having two hinges that make it possible to offer three different screens, it is expected to be a slim smartphone. The reports hinted at the Huawei tri-fold smartphone having three displays, including a 10-inch large display that gets larger once the device gets folded and two different screens having 6-7-inch and 8-inch sizes.

Huawei will launch its new device on September 10, a day after Apple's Glowtime event, where it will introduce the highly anticipated iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. All of these devices are expected to come with the A18 series chipset, larger displays, bigger batteries, and significant camera upgrades over the previous iPhone 15 series unveiled last year.

After its launch, the Huawei tri-fold foldable smartphone will reportedly go on Sale on September 20, 2024. Since Huawei Mate XT will be the world's first-ever smartphone offering three folds, excitement in the global community is as high as Apple's iPhone 16 lineup. However, the device's launch will be limited to China only. Apple Glowtime Event: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

In the future, the Chinese smartphone maker may introduce the Huawei Mate XT to the global market, including India. The price of the device would likely be higher since it would be the first device offering threefold benefits to customers.

