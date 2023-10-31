Apple launched the 24-inch iMac with 4.5K resolution Retina Display at the end of the Apple Scary Fast event revealing all its new specifications. The new Apple iMac allows faster image editing, play 4K videos, play games, and do multi-tasking very easily. The 24-inch iMac comes with 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, six-speaker sound system, studio-quality mics, and advanced technologies Touch ID. It offers up to 2TB storage, 24GB unified memory, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E-support, and seamless experience with iPhones. It is available in seven colour options and comes with starting price of $1,299 (approximately Rs 1,08,140). The new iMac is available for ordering today and will be available by next week. Apple 14-Inch MacBook Pro, Apple 16-Inch MacBook Pro Launched Today During 'Apple Scary Fast Event': From Specifications To Price and Availability, Here's Everything To Know.

Apple Launches New 24-Inch iMac During Apple Scary Fast Event:

