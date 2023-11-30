A small boy from UK's Oxfordshire reportedly petitioned Apple to change its "Nerd Face" emoji. According to the Android Authority report, the 10-year-old boy finds it offensive as it "gives the wrong impression" of people wearing glasses. The report further mentioned that Teddy, the 10-year-old boy, wears specs himself but does not like the prominent teeth shown in the emoji. According to the report, the boy further stated that Apple was "making it absolutely horrible for people wearing glasses". He further stated that the emoji makes him and thousands of people find it offensive. Netflix Announces Grand Theft Auto Trilogy ‘Definitive Edition’ Coming to App Store, Google Play and Its Mobile App on December 14.

Apple Nerd Face Emoji, 10 Years Old Calls on Apple (Credit: Android Authority):

10 year old calls on Apple to change ‘nerd face’ emoji https://t.co/3jwTCgRUGh — Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) November 30, 2023

