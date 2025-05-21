Bitcoin (BTC) has surged impressively since April 7, hitting a new all-time high of USD 109,458 on May 21. The rally has been parabolic, with minimal pullbacks, driven by strong institutional interest and rising leveraged positions. BTC futures open interest rose 10.65% to USD 74.35 billion in a week, with Binance contributing USD 12.28 billion, per CoinSwitch data. Bitcoin Price Today, May 21, 2025: BTC Price Rises to USD 1,06,345, Shows Signs of Upward Trend.

Bitcoin Price Today

BREAKING: Bitcoin price hits all-time high — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 21, 2025

