Bitcoin price has maintained its position for days at the USD 1,07,000 mark. The BTC price as of July 1, 2025, at 11:07 AM IST is USD 1,06,874.20. This marks the decline in the cryptocurrency value after stability. As per a graphical representation of the fluctuations, the Bitcoin price dropped overnight to USD 1,06,823 and slightly went up. The changes show the sentiments in the crypto market, and the BTC price could rise to USD 1,20,000 and beyond in the future. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green With Marginal Gains; To Remain Range Bound Till Clarity on Geo-Political Issues, Say Experts.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,06,000 Mark

