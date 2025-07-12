Bitcoin price today, on July 12, 2025, is trading at USD 1,17,645.76 at 8:49 AM IST. It comes a day after the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of USD 1,18,000 at 11:16 AM IST on July 11. The BTC price has slightly dipped since then, but such ups and downs are common in the crypto market. The cryptocurrency is showing signs of growth despite the usual fluctuations. Experts believe Bitcoin may likely touch the USD 1,20,000 mark by the end of 2025 if the current trend continues. The volatile nature of Bitcoin, however, makes it difficult to predict what will happen in the future. Adani Group To Invest USD 100 Billion Over Next 5 Years, Announced Gautam Adani During SMISS-AP 2025.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 12, 2025

July 12, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $117,645.76 (BTC-EUR): €100,381.89 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) July 12, 2025

