Bitcoin prices held its price at the USD 1,07,000 mark as of June 28, 2025. At 12:14 AM IST, the BTC price was USD 1,07,477.90. The price of Bitcoin was down for this week; however, it bounced back slowly, reaching up. The cryptocurrency was USD 1,07,265 yesterday at 8:49 AM IST. The fluctuations in the crypto market have become limited, causing the Bitcoin price to become stable. US Layoffs Surge in 2025: Over 7 Lakh Jobs Lost in United States From Various Companies, Federal Layoffs Affect 1.7 Lakh Employees.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 1,07,000 Mark

