Bitcoin Price Today, June 6, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,03,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,01,000

Bitcoin price dropped today, on June 6, 2025, to USD 1,03,339 as of 12:51 PM. The BTC price was USD 1,04,000 yesterday and it was expected to fall down more. At midnight, the price of the cryptocurrency fell to USD 1,01,000 after seeing minor fluctuations; however, it rose slowly to reach the current mark. The Bitcoin price is suffering due to the massive sell-offs by the largest investors in the crypto market. Repo Rate Cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Announces Jumbo 50 Basis Points Reduction in Repo Rate From 6% to 5.5%, Changes Policy Stance to Neutral (Watch Video).

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,02,000 Today

June 06, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $102,024.53 (BTC-EUR): €89,424.19 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)