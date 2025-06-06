  • World
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 6, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,03,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,01,000

    Bitcoin price saw a slight recovery today, June 6, 2025, rising to USD 1,03,000 after dropping to a low of USD 1,01,000. The BTC price movement reflects ongoing volatility in the crypto market amid massive sell-offs by largest cryptocurrency investors.

    Tags:
    Bitcoin Bitcoin price Bitcoin Price 2025 Bitcoin Price Today Bitcoin Price Update Bitcoin Price USD BTC Price BTC Price Today BTC Price USD Crypto Market Cryptocurrency
