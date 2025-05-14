Bitcoin price falls slightly after reaching USD 1,04,000 today at 12:00 AM IST. BTC price has increased significantly in the past few weeks, reaching beyond the previous highs. Currently, the Bitcoin price is USD 1,03,892 as of 11:31 AM IST and there is a slight upward movement hinting that the cryptocurrency would rise in the future. According to analysts, Bitcoin may surpass USD 1,20,000 in 2025. Tata Motors Q4 FY25 Results: Automobile Company Sees 51% Decline in Net Profit by INR 8,470 Crore, Revenue Steady As JLR Business Posts Growth.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Reaches USD 1,03,000

May 14, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $103,634.86 (BTC-EUR): €92,636.58 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 14, 2025

