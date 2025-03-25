BlackRock, a US-based multinational investment firm, has debuted a physical Bitcoin exchange-traded product in the European crypto market. The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETP 'IB1T'. BlackRock launched Bitcoin ETP with a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.15%. However, it will reportedly rise to 0.25% by the end of the year after the end of the temporary fee waiver. IB1T trading has started on Deutsche Boerse, Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam. Despite launching the Bitcoin ETP in Europe, the market is smaller than in the US, with the largest product housing just USD 1.3 billion in AUM (Asset Under Management). Trump Media Partners With Crypto.com To Launch Series of US-Made ETFs in 2025 Through Its Fintech Arm Truth.Fi.

BlackRock Debuts iShares Bitcoin ETP 'IB1T' In Europe

