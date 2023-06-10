Sam Altman, the founder and CEO of OpenAI, has expressed scepticism regarding India's endeavour to create an artificial intelligence tool akin to ChatGPT, saying it is "hopeless". Altman was asked how Indian startups could embark on the journey of developing models akin to those created by OpenAI. Responding to this, He said, "We will explicitly tell you that it's completely hopeless to challenge us in training foundational models, and you shouldn't even attempt it. However, it is your responsibility to still make the attempt, and I genuinely hold both of these perspectives. I genuinely believe that the chances of success are quite slim." This, however, did not go well with CP Gurnani, the CEO of Tech Mahindra. Gurnani accepted Altman's challenge and tweeted, "OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another.. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. (sic)" Sam Altman Meets PM Modi: CEO of ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Discusses India’s Tech Ecosystem and Benefits of AI With Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Challenge Accepted':

OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another.. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. pic.twitter.com/67FDUtLNq0 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) June 9, 2023

