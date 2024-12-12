ChatGPT is experienced significant outages on Thursday morning, December 12, preventing millions of users worldwide from accessing the chatbot. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, took to social media to address the issue. It wrote, “We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated!” The outage has affected not only ChatGPT but also OpenAI's API and Sora video generator platforms. Meta Down: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Hit by Outage Globally As Users Unable To Use Meta's Social Media Platforms.

