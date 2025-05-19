OpenAI Codex, which was introduced on May 17, is now available to the ChatGPT iOS app. A research preview of a cloud-based software engineering agent Codex was released for ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Teams. Now, the feature is supported for Apple iPhone users as well. It helps the users to perform many tasks in parallel. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Chatbot Can Now Generate Charts From Data; Check Details.

Codex Now Available to ChatGPT iOS App

Codex is now supported on ChatGPT app for iOS. https://t.co/riRNO5yto7 pic.twitter.com/s0pqdOs1k0 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 18, 2025

