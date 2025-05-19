Elon Musk-run xAI has added a new feature to Grok. The AI chatbot can now generate charts from data to turn numbers into charts. The update may help its users and businesses to understand data by turning complex information into simple visuals. The chart-generating feature works inside the web browser, and it is planned to be rolled out to more platforms soon. The development can be seen as xAI’s effort to make its AI tools more useful and user-friendly in daily tasks. Elon Musk's xAI Working on ‘Scheduled Tasks’ Feature for Grok Chatbot, Will Allow Users To Complete Tasks at Later Date.

Grok Can Now Generate Charts From Data

Grok can now generate charts. Currently works in browser, will come to more platforms in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/VPmhomrYo3 — Yaroslav (@512x512) May 18, 2025

