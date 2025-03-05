Cricket updates are now available on Perplexity AI, just in time for the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals. Perplexity AI has expanded its services to include live cricket scores, commentary, and match summaries. Users can receive real-time updates and notifications so that they never miss a moment of the game. Currently, Perplexity AI supports the ICC Champions Trophy to provide comprehensive coverage of the cricket tournament. Cricket Fans can catch all the action from the Champions Trophy semifinals and finals on the platform. Users will receive real-time scores and commentary directly on their lock screens by turning on live game updates in the app. Looking ahead, Perplexity AI will also cover the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Perplexity Launches Deep Research Tool for Enterprise Data With Google Drive, OneDrive and SharePoint Integration.

