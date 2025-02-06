DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI), has recently become the centre of attention due to security concerns. South Korea's defence ministry has reportedly blocked access to DeepSeek on military computers, citing potential risks to sensitive information. Similarly, the foreign and trade ministries have restricted access to the AI service over user data collection concerns. South Korea's finance ministry also plans to block access to the Chinese AI company DeepSeek. DeepSeek AI Chatbot Raise Concerns Over Data Sharing With State-Owned Telecom Company Barred From Operating in US: Researchers.

DeepSeek Blocked by Defence Ministry of South Korea

