Teachmint, an edtech startup has let go of 70 employees in its second phase of layoffs. Back in December last year, the company sacked about 5% of its workforce, which amounted to laying off 45 employees. Check the post below for more details. Tech Jobs: Amid Layoffs, Hiring Trends Remain Upbeat in Cloud, Big Data and AI Sectors in 1st Quarter of 2023, Says Report.

Teachmint Lays Off 70 Employees:

Edtech startup Teachmint lays off 70 employees in the second leg of layoffs ▶️ In December 2022, the startup had let go of 45 employees, or nearly 5% of its workforce. ▶️ Teachmint offers software infrastructure to help teachers and educators digitize their classrooms — Kunal Manchanda (@Kunal_POV) May 5, 2023

