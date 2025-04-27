Bethesda Game Studio posted on social media that the Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered hit four million users in less than a week of its release. Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion is one of the most popular games of the Elder Scrolls series. The successor, Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, is also one of the most beloved games. The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered comes with improved visuals, gameplay, and combat enhancement. Bethesda Studio is also working on the Elder Scrolls VI (Elder Scrolls 6) game that may launch in 2026 or 2027. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 27, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered Gained 4 Million Players

We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Fz1lo7XZtM — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 25, 2025

