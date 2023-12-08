Elon Musk announces rolling out access to Grok AI to Premium+ subscribers over the next week. The access to Grok AI will be rolled out only for the subscribers in the US. The xAI's Grok AI will be available at the side menu on the "web, iOS, and Android", but the users must keep the app updated. Elon Musk's post further stated that the app must be updated on the platforms. The users can add Grok AI to the bottom of their menu for easy access. After waiting almost a month, the AI Chatbot from xAI is finally rolling out for Premium+ subscribers in the US next week. In his post on X, Elon Musk said, "The longer you've been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok." Advertising on X: Elon Musk Calls for Bob Iger’s Ouster After Disney Pulls Ads From Social Media Platform X.

Elon Musk Announces Rolling Out Grok AI for Premium+ Users in US:

ok buckle up everyone access to @grok is now rolling out to Premium+ subscribers in the US over the next week. the longer you’ve been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok. you can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS, and Android (app must be up to date). on iOS & Android,… — X (@X) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)