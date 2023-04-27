Elon Musk discussed artificial intelligence issues with New York’s senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday. The Senate majority leader and the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter met amid growing concerns on Capitol Hill about the effects of AI tools. The meeting comes after the New York senator is looking to propose framework laying the groundwork for legislation to regulate AI. Elon Musk Says Owning Twitter Has Been 'Quite Painful' and Rollercoaster for Him.

Elon Musk Meets Chuck Schumer

Met with @SenSchumer and many members of Congress about artificial intelligence regulation today. That which affects safety of the public has, over time, become regulated to ensure that companies do not cut corners. AI has great power to do good and evil. Better the former. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2023

