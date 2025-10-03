Elon Musk has slammed Netflix over deliberately promoting content he considers inappropriate for children. On October 1, 2025, he reshared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where a user explained cancelling Netflix because it hired “someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids.” Musk replied, “Same.” The tech billionaire has openly supported to cancel Netflix subscriptions and urging others to rethink their membership amid concerns about content aimed at young audiences. On October 3, 2025, Musk said, “Netflix is deliberately choosing to pay people to create sexualized content for children. Freedom of speech should be respected, but this is PAID speech. Netflix is going out of their way and reaching into their wallet to push this.” Why Elon Musk-Run xAI Filed a Lawsuit Against OpenAI? Sam Altman-Run Firm Responds to Allegations, Seeks To Dismiss Legal Action.

Elon Musk Says ‘Netflix Is Deliberately Choosing To Pay People To Create Sexualized Content for Children’

Netflix is deliberately choosing to pay people to create sexualized content for children. Freedom of speech should be respected, but this is PAID speech. Netflix is going out of their way and reaching into their wallet to push this. https://t.co/GBQtKkO0If — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)