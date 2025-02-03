Alibaba's Qwen Chat received new updates offering the latest improvements in AI features. The company announced that it updated the Qwen2.5-Plus model to qwen-plus-0125-exp, which included advanced post-training techniques. Further, Alibaba Qwen introduced Flexible modes, allowing users limitless switching between modes in a single session like web search, normal mode and more. Further, Qwen Chat comes with text upgrades that will allow the users to add longer 10,000-character text and upload files such as PDF, docx, pptx, txt, MD and more. DeepSeek AI Gains 23% of Rival OpenAI ChatGPT’s Daily Active Users, Dominates App Downloads on Apple App Store and Google Play Stores.

Alibaba Announced New Updates to Qwen Chat

🚀 Big updates are here on Qwen Chat ! Visit https://t.co/FgPDTeKOuP to experience the latest improvements: 🔹 New model : Qwen2.5-Plus is now upgraded to qwen-plus-0125-exp, featuring our most advanced post-training techniques. The gap with Qwen2.5-Max has been significantly… pic.twitter.com/iQgZ6xzmlK — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) February 2, 2025

