Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (previously Twitter) has reclaimed the top position in the news category on the US App Store. The platform now leads in the free and grossing categories, which shows its significant achievement. The update was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on December 15, 2024, which highlights X’s growing popularity for news consumption. Reacting to the post, Musk kept it short and simple and said, “Cool.” X Search Engine: Elon Musk’s Social Platform To Introduce New Search Engine, Says Report.

Elon Musk Reacts As X Regains Top Spot in US App Store in News Category

