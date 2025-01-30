Elon Musk-run X has achieved a milestone in the digital news space. On January 30, 2025, X became the number one news app in Mexico, leading in the free and grossing categories on the App Store. It highlights the platform's growing influence in delivering news and engaging content to its users. The achievement shows X's expanding reach and its role as a primary source of news for its extensive user base. Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech.

X Becomes Number 1 News App in App Store in Mexico

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app in México, leading both the 'free' and 'grossing' categories on the AppStore 🥇 pic.twitter.com/BaH0liAKAi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 30, 2025

