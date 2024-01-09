According to a blog posted on Tuesday, January 9, Elon Musk's owned microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), declared it will provide peer-to-peer payments this year. According to the platform, the payments will open up "more user utility and opportunities for commerce" as the network strives to bring about a "2024 revolution." When the payments will formally debut and how they would operate were not made clear in the blog post. Peer-to-peer commerce on the platform would be the most significant development at X since Musk bought the business for $44 billion in late 2022. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has been promoting the idea of turning X into an "everything app" that allows users to do anything from post to handle money. Elon Musk X Profile Update: Tech Billionaire Changes His Bio to 'Chief Troll Officer', Adds 'Trollheim' As Location.

Elon Musk’s X to Launch Peer-to-Peer Payments This Year

JUST IN - Elon Musk's X to launch peer-to-peer payments this year — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)