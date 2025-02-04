Elon Musk's xAI reportedly disabled 'Thoughts' on Grok Web, which helped the users to get a description of the images they generated. The Grok Web thoughts provided thoughts that were not quite useful after generating images. Therefore, the company might have obliterated it from the Grok.com website. Grok offers a simple interface and image generation, allowing users to get accurate AI results. X User Criticises OpenAI, Anthropic for Scraping His Work To Train AI Models.

xAI Disabled 'Thoughts' After Grok Image Generation

xAI disabled the Thoughts on Grok Web they weren't thoughts anyway so doesn't matter https://t.co/paJ43Veo5Y — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)