Air France will soon roll out free Starlink Wi-Fi on its flights. It reportedly has plans to equip over 200 aircraft. As per Air France post, it will begin offering ultra-high-speed, free onboard Wi-Fi in the summer of 2025 in all cabins to deliver a "ground-like" internet experience. The internet services will be powered by Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer fast, stable, and secure connectivity. The Airliner said, 'Customers will be able to access this service by logging into their Flying Blue account, the Air France-KLM Group's loyalty program."

Air France To Roll Out Free Starlink Wi-Fi on Its Flights Starting From Summer 2025

