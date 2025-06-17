Elon Musk's xAI has started rolling out the 'Tasks' for SuperGrok users, allowing them to automate their tasks and workflow. The Grok users can schedule their tasks using various options such as Once, Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly. Further, they can set a time for the completion of the scheduled task and the day of the week. This feature could roll out soon for other paid Grok users. WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab.

SuperGrok Users to Get Tasks Feature for Work Automation

Tasks is coming to SuperGrok users! Let me know what type of tasks, or workflows you want automated so I can makes sure this feature is delivering the max amount of value pic.twitter.com/OH956lsvba — Santiago Uriarte (@LiminallySanti) June 16, 2025

