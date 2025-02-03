Computer scientist Santiago shared a post on social media X (previously Twitter) and expressed his disappointment with AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. According to the post, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others scraped his website, videos, codebases, and all content he published online. Santiago claims these companies used years of his work to train their AI models, but now they call it “their data” and accuse others of “stealing” it. X user said, “It's really hard for me to empathize with them about this. It's also hard to understand how they can claim moral superiority concerning the censuring of models.” Santiago pointed out that OpenAI's ChatGPT series and Anthropic's Claude models are “totally nerfed and ideologically biased.” What Is OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent? Know About AI Agent Launched in ChatGPT for Multi-Step Research on Internet for Complex Tasks; Check How To Use It.

X User Slams OpenAI, Anthropic for Using His Work in AI Model Training

OpenAI, Anthropic, et al. scraped my website, my videos, my codebases, and all of the content I've published online. They used years of *my* work to train *their* models. Now, they claim this is "their data" and accuse others of "stealing" it. It's really hard for me to… — Santiago (@svpino) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)