Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin proposed a last resort to slow down artificial intelligence (AI) if it went rogue or dangerous. Buterin suggested that a "soft pause" on available global computing power could help slow down tech development if there are possible harms in the form of AI superintelligence. He said that temporarily pausing globally accessible computational resources would help buy more time for humanity if AI superintelligence took a dangerous form. Vitalik Buterin said that reducing the available power to 99% could help buy time to save humanity. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Focus on Superintelligence Not Limiting to AGI, Drive Innovation, Scientific Discovery and Global Prosperity.

Temporarily Pausing Global Computing Power Could Slow Down AI Superintelligence, Said Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)