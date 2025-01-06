OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the ChatGPT developer's plans to focus on more powerful technologies. He said OpenAI would aim beyond AGI (artificial general intelligence) and concentrate on superintelligence. Sam Altman said that despite it seeming like science fiction now, with superintelligence, humans could do anything like accelerating scientific discovery, innovation and beyond, going towards "abundance and prosperity". He said, "We're pretty confident that in the next few years, everyone will see what we see, and that the need to act with great care, while still maximizing broad benefit and empowerment, is so important. Given the possibilities of our work, OpenAI cannot be a normal company." Sam Altman Reveals Losses on OpenAI Pro Subscriptions Amid Unexpectedly High Usage.

OpenAI to Focus on Superintelligence Beyond AGI, Said Sam Altman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)