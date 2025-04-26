Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has dismissed the claims made by a Reddit post by the "StartUpIndia" account over "internal chaos" in the company. Deepinder Goyal said. "Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently." He further said it was embarrassing to clarify the claims but said he was doing it as many people contacted him about it. Goyal called the Reddit post "utter nonsense" The Reddit post was made by "Spiritual-Mode-5374", who said that the delivery company was in chaos. It banned employees from ordering from competitors and forced them to order seven times a month from Zomato. Cars24 Layoffs: India’s Online Used Car Selling Platform Lays Off Over 200 Employees Amid Cost-Cutting Measures and Strategic Restructuring, Confirms CEO Vikram Chopra.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Rejected Claims of Internal Chaos in Company

All of this - https://t.co/h20tWw0Sm5 - is utter nonsense. Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently. It is embarrassing to even clarify this - but doing it since many… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 26, 2025

'Zomato's Internal Chaos' - Reddit Post

