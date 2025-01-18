Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, shared a post on January 17, 2025, addressing a letter he received from the United States Senate. The letter addressed Sam Altman’s personal donation of USD 1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund. The Senate’s letter alleged that OpenAI and other Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Uber, are attempting to avoid regulatory scrutiny by making large contributions. The letter read, “We are concerned that your company and other big tech donors are using your massive contributions to the inaugural fund to cozy up to the incoming Trump administration in an effort to avoid scrutiny, limit regulation, and buy favor.“ Altman, in his response pointed out the irony of the situation, and said, "funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to democrats." The Senate demanded answers on donation motives and corporate involvement by January 31, 2025. Altman responded, and clarified, “it was a personal contribution as you state; i am confused about the questions given that my company did not make a decision.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Launch of o3 Mini AI Model Soon.

