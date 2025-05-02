Grok AI model will soon be introduced to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform. According to reports, Satya Nadella-lead Microsoft will quickly add Grok as an option for its Azure cloud customers. Microsoft has long supported OpenAI, but the company partnering with Elon Musk's xAI amid tensions with ChatGPT-maker is seen as an unexpected move. Elon Musk's Grok AI will be available on Azure AI Foundry for all users. Neuralink Receives ‘Breakthrough Device Designation’ From FDA To Help Restore Communication for People With Severe Speech Impairment, Elon Musk Congratulates Team.

Microsoft Reportedly Adding Grok to Azure Platform

NEWS: Microsoft is preparing to add Grok as an option for customers of its Azure cloud computing platform pic.twitter.com/dmctqXo0Es — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 1, 2025

