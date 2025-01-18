OpenAI is set to unveil its next advancement in AI reasoning soon. On January 18, 2025, CEO Sam Altman announced in a post that the o3 Mini AI model would be launched within the next few weeks. Altman expressed gratitude to external safety researchers for their contributions in testing the model, and highlighted that the final version has been completed, and the release process has started. He further said," we heard the feedback: will launch api and chatgpt at the same time!" Apple Store App Launched in India for Customers To Shop Directly From Company and Receive Personalised Recommendations.

Sam Altman Announces Launch of o3 Mini AI Model in Few Weeks

thank you to the external safety researchers who tested o3-mini. we have now finalized a version and are beginning the release process; planning to ship in ~a couple of weeks. also, we heard the feedback: will launch api and chatgpt at the same time! (it's very good.) — Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

