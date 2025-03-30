Gemini 2.5 Pro was released for everyone. The company announced it would release more models for the people soon. The Gemini 2.5 Pro is an experimental model that is available for users starting today. The latest AI model from Google can handle complex tasks and has strong reasoning capabilities. ‘Not Bad’: Elon Musk Reacts As X and xAI's Grok App Rank on Number 1 Spot on iOS and Android Platforms in US.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Shipped for Everyone, Announced Google CEO Sundar Pichai

2.5 Pro shipped today to everyone! 🚀 Find it in the drop-down here: https://t.co/C01y0sxAj3 https://t.co/F1yfjbYyUC — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 30, 2025

