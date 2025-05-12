Google is reportedly working on a new capability for the Gemini AI chatbot. The tech giant will soon allow the Gemini users to upload files in Deep Research, which would help them get better results and answers. The upcoming feature will allow users to command the Gemini AI chatbot to use documents or images as a reference in its Deep Research feature. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing AI-Powered Chat Wallpapers for iOS Users; More Details Here.

Gemini Deep Research to Support File, Image Upload

Google is working on a possibility to upload files in Deep Research. Soon, you will be able to upload your documents and images to be used as a reference for Deep Research. pic.twitter.com/7w67k0BJsx — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 11, 2025

