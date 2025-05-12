Mumbai, May 12: WhatsApp regularly updates its messaging services on the web and mobile app, offering better features to its users. The Meta-owned platform provides new features to enhance the experience of WhatsApp users. According to a latest update, WhatsApp is working on a new beta feature for iOS users called "AI-powered chat wallpapers". Since it is under development, it has yet to be rolled out to developers (testers) via the TestFlight beta programme.

The new WhatsApp feature will be introduced in the iOS 25.15.10.70 version, allowing users to use Meta AI to generate wallpapers for the chat background. According to a post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's AI-powered chat wallpaper feature will offer a customisable experience to users via the platform. The WhatsApp users will have to write a prompt and ask Meta AI to generate a chat wallpaper as per their preference, and set it for the conversations in chats. Groww App Hit by Bug? Investors Allege Glitch, Say Trading App Showing Inflated Profits and Stock Prices; Company Responds.

WhatsApp AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Feature

According to the post, WhatsApp's new feature will leverage Meta AI's generative capabilities and help users create unique backgrounds based on their imagination by writing a text prompt. It said that the users could set it for all the users at once or choose different wallpapers for different chats to get a personalised experience.

After beta testing, WhatsApp will roll out the same feature for all the iOS users in the future. Meta AI integration in WhatsApp has allowed many users to get direct access to the artificial intelligence services without separately downloading an app and starting a conversation. Meta AI offers text responses, generates images and has strong, reasonable capabilities. Grok 3.5 Early Access To Be Available to SuperGrok Users, Elon Musk Confirms Next-Gen xAI Chatbot to Launched in Another Week or So After Improvements.

WABetaInfo said that Meta AI would produce many wallpaper variations based on the WhatsApp users' change in the text prompt. Afterwards, they can select a suitable wallpaper for all the chats. Further, they can adjust their theme, components and elements to suit the wallpaper for better visual results.

