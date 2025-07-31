An Air India flight (AI2017) scheduled to fly from Delhi to London on 31 July was forced to return to the bay after the cockpit crew suspected a technical issue during the take-off run. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots aborted take-off and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the decision was made out of safety concerns. To minimize inconvenience, an alternate aircraft is being arranged to fly passengers to London at the earliest possible time. Meanwhile, ground staff are assisting all passengers and ensuring their comfort during the delay. The airline has expressed regret for the disruption and reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety. Air India Plane Fire: Hong Kong to Delhi Flight AI 315 Catches Fire After Landing at IGI Airport, No Casualties Reported.

Delhi-London Air India Flight Aborts Take-Off

An Air India spokesperson says, "Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for… — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

