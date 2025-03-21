Ubisoft has launched Assassin's Creed Shadows with a new chapter to the franchise. Gamers can now purchase the game from various platforms, which include the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Epic Games store. Players can explore the open world of feudal Japan, from grand castle towns and busy ports to tranquil shrines and scenic countryside. You can experience changing seasons, shifting weather, and interactive surroundings. Gamers can choose to play as Naoe, a Shinobi assassin, or Yasuke, a legendary samurai. Assassin's Creed Shadows price varies for multiple editions. On PC, the Standard Edition is priced at INR 4,899, while the Deluxe Edition is INR 6,299. PlayStation 5 and Xbox users can buy the game for INR 5,599 for the Standard Edition and INR 6,999 for the Deluxe Edition. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Expected in April 2025: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check Details.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Launched

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now available! Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful, legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos.#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/MGzKPouEtX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 20, 2025

