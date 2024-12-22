Google has re-released its interactive Doodle, "Rise of the Half Moon," to celebrate the final half-moon of December 2024. The game, designed to test users' knowledge of the lunar cycle, can be accessed by clicking on a special moon-themed Google icon in the search engine. This edition of the Doodle invites players to explore the various phases of the moon, with a particular focus on the half-moon, a turning point in the lunar cycle. The game features nine exciting boards, each presenting different challenges related to the moon's phases. Google encourages users to engage with the celestial-themed game and test their lunar knowledge in this fun and educational experience. Google Doodle Brings Back ‘Rise of the Half Moon’ To Celebrate November’s Final Half Moon With Fun Interactive Card Game (See Pic).

Google Re-Releases ‘Rise of the Half Moon’ Doodle

Today's Google Doodle is a handmade doodle celebrating s'mores, a nostalgic fireside snack. It commemorates the day in 1925 when an article mentioned that s'mores were introduced as a new dish at Camp Andree, a national Girl Scout camp. pic.twitter.com/MOI6b6amah — Ratnesh Chauhan (@ChauhanRat16697) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)